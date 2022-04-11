'What the hell was he thinking?': Pennsylvania conservatives react to Trump's support of Oz

April 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

RICHLAND, Pennsylvania — Jackie Kulback has a very detailed list of criteria that the county party she chairs, the Cambria County Republican Committee, requires to endorse candidates in next month's U.S. Senate primary contest. “There are some basic things," she said, "such as, have they ever been to Cambria County and talked to the voters? Do their values line up with our values? Which is very important because we are a very pro-life county. Can they raise money? Can they do the job? And finally, can they actually get elected in a general election?” Kulback, who has worked tirelessly over...



Read More...