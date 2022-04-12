Another Supply Chain Shock On Deck: Cargo Backlog Ripples Beyond Shanghai As Lockdown Stops Trucks, Containerships

April 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rerouting freight to avoid the extended lockdown in Shanghai, where daily confirmed COVID cases topped a record 17,000 this week, is becoming more difficult and expensive as cargo facilities in other Chinese cities become overcrowded, logistics companies and carriers warn. The logistics challenges for ocean and airfreight in Shanghai are extreme. More than 90% of truck capacity is out of service. Trucks are prevented from moving in and out of the city without a special permit, which is only valid for 24 hours and only on specific routes. “Even with this arranged, it is possible for booked trucks to...



Read More...