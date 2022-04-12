BREAKING: New York Lt. Governor Arrested

April 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Brian Benjamin, who was appointed Lt. Governor by Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul, has been arrested. According to the NY Daily News:

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin surrendered to federal authorities to face campaign finance fraud charges related to his failed city comptroller campaign. Benjamin is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later Tuesday, the New York Times first reported.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

The post BREAKING: New York Lt. Governor Arrested appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...