Coal Fired Power Plants

April 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

NOTE: A hat tip to my friend Leo in NJ for this. He got it from somebody else. Spread the word. How many coal fired power plants are there in the world today? Green New Deal? Just look at this... The EU has 468 - building 27 more... Total 495 Turkey has 56 - building 93 more... Total 149 South Africa has 79 - building 24 more... Total 103 India (thanks) has 589 - building 446 more... Total 1035 Philippines has 19 - building 60 more... Total 79 South Korea has 58 - building 26 more... Total 84 Japan has...



Read More...