Common supplement SAMe could be toxic, scientists warn

April 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A dietary supplement sold over the counter could be toxic and should not be used until it is shown to be safe, biologists have discovered. Sellers of the supplement SAMe, which is short for S-adenosylmethionine, claim it can help joints and liver diseases, and promote emotional well-being. Dr. Jean Michel Fustin says it disrupts the biological clock in the body because it is broken down into adenine and methylthioadenosine—known toxic substances that cause a wide range of other problems, including kidney and liver damage. Dr. Fustin discovered the impact when studying how the biological clock in mice is influenced by...



