Earth day is coming up. It is a good time to remind the public what the predictions were 52 years ago

On the first Earth Day, April 22, 1970, the world was warned that billions would die soon because of a disastrous ice age. The Earth had been cooling for thirty years and it was about to get much worse. Crops would not survive the ice age so the people couldn’t be fed, The Earth was cooling even though CO2, the population, and fossil fuel consumption was rising rapidly, which we are told causes warming. The complicit media dutifully repeated these warnings to scare the public with no questions and no research. The warnings were 100% wrong because they were WAGS...



