Equity and 'Equity-speak'

April 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Why, I wonder, do my colleagues speak "equity-speak." It’s a distinct idiom. It has its own words and phrases, along with its own meanings and expectations. Top envoys in corporate settings are titled “chief equity officers.” Their consciousness-raising endeavors are called “building organizational understanding.” Employees undergoing this training become “agents of change.” They then disseminate the new knowledge to achieve “programmatic growth.” The resulting mutual surveillance of words and behaviors is called “monitoring mechanisms.” And the never-ending nature of this cultural reconditioning “ensures institutional sustainability.” Where did my colleagues learn this equity language? How did it seep into their consciousness?...



Read More...