Good Samaritan Pulls Over To Help Stranded Motorist Stare At Her Engine

April 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MODESTO, CA—Kathleen Johns became stranded on the side of Highway 132 after her car's engine mysteriously gave out. Sources familiar with the incident claim she popped the hood of her car and stared blankly at the engine for several minutes before being rescued by a passing motorist. The good samaritan pulled over to help the stranded woman stare in total confusion at her engine.

The post Good Samaritan Pulls Over To Help Stranded Motorist Stare At Her Engine appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...