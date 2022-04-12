Jimmy Carter Arrested For Putting Biden ‘I Did That’ Stickers On Gas Pumps

April 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PLAINS, GA—Former President Jimmy Carter was arrested Monday after a gas station attendant called the police to report a "hooligan" placing "I Did That!" stickers on gas pumps. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and took the former president into custody for vandalism, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

