The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Joe Biden Holds Annual Performance Reviews Giving Americans An 8.5% Pay Cut

April 12, 2022   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to maintain its perfect record of financial responsibility, Joe Biden sat down with the American people and conducted a performance review in which he gave Americans an 8.5% pay cut.

The post Joe Biden Holds Annual Performance Reviews Giving Americans An 8.5% Pay Cut appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,

Leave Your Comment