Joe Biden Holds Annual Performance Reviews Giving Americans An 8.5% Pay Cut

April 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to maintain its perfect record of financial responsibility, Joe Biden sat down with the American people and conducted a performance review in which he gave Americans an 8.5% pay cut.

