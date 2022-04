Linda Sarsour claims Geico is "Islamophobic" for canceling her HATE speech on (her) Ramadan

April 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Given Sarsour’s record – supporting antisemite Louis Farrakhan, invoking “Jewish supremacy,” saying Zionists cannot be feminists, and supporting Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh, this is an accurate representation of her views. Beyond that, she has publicly praised a misogynist and anti-gay Muslim cleric, Imam Siraj Wahhaj, as her mentor.



Read More...