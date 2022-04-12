Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Completes 25th Flight — Record Length and Speed

FlightSolDateHorizontal DistanceMax. AltitudeMax. GroundspeedDuration Route of Flight mftmftm/smphsecondsFromTo25403 April 8, 2022 704 ~2,310 10 ~33 5.50 ~12.3 161.3 Airfield PAirfield Q Wikipedia:#Date (UTC)Duration (Sec)AltitudeDistanceMax Groud SpeedRouteSummary25April 8, 2022 at 16:40[163] (Sol 403) 161.3 10 m (33 ft) 708.43 m (2,324.2 ft) 5.50 m/s (12.3 mph) Shift northwest flying across northwest Seìtah and crossing the Seìtah region to land at the staging area at Airfield Q 18.45477°N 77.43058°EThe flight was the longest and traveled at the highest rate of speed so far. The mission team chose a route that avoided flying over hardware that was discarded and fell to the surface...



