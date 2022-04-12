McConnell warns GOP to not take midterms for granted by nominating ‘unacceptable’ candidates

April 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Republican voters on Tuesday to not take victory for granted in the upcoming midterm elections. Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said that although the political environment heavily favored the GOP this cycle, it was still possible to “screw this up” by nominating flawed candidates. “We’ve had some experience with that in the past,” Mr. McConnell said at an event hosted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “In the Senate, if you look at where we have to compete in order to get into a majority, there are places that are competitive in the general election.”...



