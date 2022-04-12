The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Multiple Victims Shot, Explosion Reported in Brooklyn Subway

April 12, 2022   |   Tags:

Reports are coming in from Brooklyn that a possible mass casualty event has taken place in a subway. Multiple gunshot victims and at least one explosion have been reported by multiple news outlets.

According to the NY Post:

At least a dozen people were injured Tuesday morning in a gruesome shooting in a Brooklyn subway station during rush hour, officials said.

The bloody incident broke out around 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street station for the D, N, R lines in Sunset Park.

Clair, a straphanger who witnessed the event while riding the Manhattan-bound N train, told The Post there were so many rounds fired off she “lost count.”

Graphic Warning: Some image below from social media are gruesome.

 

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information comes available.

The post Multiple Victims Shot, Explosion Reported in Brooklyn Subway appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:

Leave Your Comment