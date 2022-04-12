Multiple Victims Shot, Explosion Reported in Brooklyn Subway

Reports are coming in from Brooklyn that a possible mass casualty event has taken place in a subway. Multiple gunshot victims and at least one explosion have been reported by multiple news outlets.

According to the NY Post:

At least a dozen people were injured Tuesday morning in a gruesome shooting in a Brooklyn subway station during rush hour, officials said. The bloody incident broke out around 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street station for the D, N, R lines in Sunset Park. Clair, a straphanger who witnessed the event while riding the Manhattan-bound N train, told The Post there were so many rounds fired off she “lost count.”

Graphic Warning: Some image below from social media are gruesome.

Multiple people shot at 36 street station by two people in #sunsetpark. All are currently being transported to the hospital #NewYork #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/3Va2iXf0JQ — Derek French Photo (@derekcfrench) April 12, 2022

Breaking: 6 reportedly injured in possible shooting at Sunset Park subway station in Brooklyn, New York. Explosives devices were also found according to NYPD. pic.twitter.com/kHm8ooYNS8 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 12, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information comes available.

