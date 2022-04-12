New study finds way to improve how radiotherapy is used for people with cancer that has spread to the brain (High S100A9 protein level needs a RAGE inhibitor, low S100A9 works well with normal radiotherapy)

Researchers have uncovered how cancer cells that have spread to the brain (metastasis) are able to resist the effects of radiotherapy. The study reveals a new biomarker detected in a blood test to indicate whether a patient will respond to radiotherapy. The researchers also discovered a specific type of drug, called a RAGE inhibitor, which can enter the brain and reverse the resistance to radiotherapy. Radiotherapy is considered the gold standard treatment for tumors that have spread to the brain from elsewhere in the body, but these tumors are resistant to treatment in many cases. The researchers discovered that one...



