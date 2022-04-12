Palestinian-Puerto Rican Imam Praises TLV Terrorist

April 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Puerto Rican Imam Ben Shaban Praises Perpetrator Of Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack: This Was A Man Who Was Worth 1,000 Men; He Single-Handedly Made Tel Aviv Stand Still; Men Like This Will Liberate Palestine, Restore The Muslims' Honor #9495 | 02:11 Source: The Internet - "Imam Shaban on YouTube" In a video that was uploaded to his YouTube channel on April 8, 2022, Palestinian-Puerto Rican imam Ben Shaban praised Raad Hazem, the Palestinian terrorist who killed three Israelis and injured several others in a shooting in a Tel Aviv bar the previous day. Citing a hadith from the Prophet Muhammad,...



Read More...