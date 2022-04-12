Petition at Jesuit college calls bishop ‘bigoted’ for asking Catholic middle school to remove gay pride, BLM flags

Petition at Jesuit college calls bishop ‘bigoted’ for asking Catholic middle school to remove gay pride, BLM flagsA group centered at the Jesuit College of the Holy Cross are chiding the local bishop for threatening to remove the 'Catholic' designation of a school flying gay pride and BLM flags. WORCESTER, Masschusetts (LifeSiteNews) — Students, faculty, and alumni of the Jesuit College of the Holy Cross petitioned the administration to disinvite Bishop Robert McManus of Worcester from this year’s graduation ceremony due to his request that a local Jesuit middle school remove its gay pride and Black Lives Matter flags.Catholic News...



