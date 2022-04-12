Study unlocks key to improved outcomes for heart transplant recipients (Injected or possible oral high dose Vitamin C prevents vasculopathy)

A renewed interest in intravenous ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, could improve long-term success outcomes for patients undergoing solid-organ transplant. The study explores a mechanism for enhancing TET2 (TET methylcytosine dioxygenase 2) enzymatic activity with high dose injections of ascorbic acid. Allograft vasculopathy is a devastating complication that occurs when the immune system recognizes the blood vessels of a transplanted organ as foreign. Ascorbic acid may reduce complications that can occur after a heart transplant by increasing TET2 activity. "Our new work shows that TET2 is depleted during this immune response, leading to transplant vasculopathy," said Kathleen Martin,...



