The Unspoken Evil of Climate Change Tyrants

April 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The current US Administration has driven the world into a more dangerous place, and it has been led there by the climate change dictators. Consider where they have led us. The forceful anti-fossil fuel dictates of the green energy policy makers have led America from being not just energy independent but also a major exporter to become dependent on dangerous and belligerent regimes. They closed the spigots decades before the essential infrastructure had been installed to sustain any adequate dependence on wind-power, solar panels, or semiconductor chips. They are so maniacal in their devotion to their golden calf that they...



