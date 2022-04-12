Trump 'authorized' assault on Capitol, Jan. 6 defendant argues at trial

April 12, 2022

WASHINGTON — An attorney for a man who took a coat rack and a bottle of liquor during the U.S. Capitol attack argued to a jury on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump "authorized" the Jan. 6 assault on the building by convincing "vulnerable" people like his client that the election was stolen. Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old from Ohio, is the third Jan. 6 defendant to face a trial by jury after the convictions of Guy Reffitt and former police officer Thomas Robertson. Samuel Shamansky, at attorney for Thompson, told jurors on Tuesday that his client had "snatched the coat...



