Tucker: This Could Break The Democratic Party

April 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Tucker takes the Dems/Fake News/Big Tech apart over their clearly well organized, coordinated, panic induced, moronic, hysterical attacks on Elon Musk, over his possible take over and liberation of Twitter. There is the usual bile from the deranged “Joy” Reid who didn't take long to start screaming “racist” at Musk, even as she brought in a certifiably insane black guest who screeched, “Musk is missing the Apartheid regime in South Africa (where he comes from) and wants to bring Apartheid to America” , to the abnormal Brian Stelter on CNN moaning about non existent Tweets from Musk against the dreaded...



Read More...