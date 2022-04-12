'We've got bigger problems': Police chief and gun shop react to Biden's ghost gun rules

ABC 33/40 called a number of law enforcement agencies in Alabama. Each said ghost guns haven't been an issue locally. "I noticed the president made the statement that ghost guns are preferred ways for criminals to get their guns. I don't agree. I think stealing is the preferred way for criminals to get their guns," said Calera Police Chief David Hyche. "We've got bigger problems to worry about. I am not worried about the kind of guns the criminals have, I am worried about the criminals being held accountable and punished foe what they are doing with those guns."



