480th Fighter Squadron Rapidly Deploys to Deter Russia on the Black Sea

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

FETESTI AIR BASE, Romania—As Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Ukraine in early February, amassing some 150,000 troops along its border, worrying NATO allies, the U.S. Air Force needed to reassure eastern flank Allies, and fast. The 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, answered the call. They had one week to deploy to Romania with eight F-16Cs, 150 service members, and a million pounds of equipment. Seven days later, they were flying. “Usually these things takes months to plan,” said 1st Lt. Jayce Webster, project manager for the mission support group “We had to plan airlift, plan ground...



Read More...