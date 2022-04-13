Amazon is adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge

April 13, 2022

Amazon said Wednesday that for the first time in company history it will charge sellers a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge. The e-commerce giant said the new fee will begin April 28 and is being imposed because inflation has worsened significantly in recent months. “In 2022, we expected a return to normalcy as Covid-19 restrictions around the world eased, but fuel and inflation have presented further challenges,” Amazon wrote in memo that was provided to CNN by the company. “It is unclear if these inflationary costs will go up or down, or for how long they will persist, so rather...



