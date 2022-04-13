Bienvenidos! First Texas Bus Full Of Migrants Dropped Off In Washington DC

A special delivery from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived in Washington D.C. Wednesday morning, as a bus full of dozens of illegal immigrants stopped just blocks away from the US Capitol building at approximately 8 a.m. local time.

The bus was sent following an announcement by Abbott last week that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) would provide charter buses or flights to transport illegal immigrants released into the US by the feds, to D.C.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

According to Fox News, individuals disembarked one-by-one, except for families who exited together. Donning wristbands which were cut off before their release, the migrants checked in with officials.

Texas buses filled with migrants arrived in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/T1yF8nnt2X — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) April 13, 2022

According to TDEM, Abbott’s plan is already working. The agency told Fox News on Monday that many of the communities that originally reached out for support – from the Rio Grande Valley to Terrell County – say the federal government stopped dropping immigrants in their towns since Abbott's announcement on April 6. Some had questioned whether Abbott’s plan to bus migrants was genuine. The White House dismissed it as a "publicity stunt." Even Texas state Rep. Matt Schaefer, a Republican, called it a "gimmick." -Fox News

The Epoch Times reported last week that Abbott's order came in response to the lifting of Title 42 by the Biden administration earlier this month - a CDC order that was invoked in March 2020 under President Donald Trump to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring that only essential travel occurred at U.S. borders.

It directed that illegal immigrants could be quickly expelled back into Mexico as a pandemic precaution, rather than be processed under Title 8 immigration law, which is a much more protracted process inside the United States.

As the Biden administration prepares to drop the measure on May 23, Border Patrol agents and local officials along the border are bracing for an even greater influx of illegal immigrants.

According to TDEM, buses were dispatched over the weekend to border communities, where officials coordinated to identify the migrants.

"Texans demand and deserve an aggressive, comprehensive strategy to secure our border—not President Biden's lackluster leadership," Abbott said in a statement. "As the federal government continues to roll back commonsense policies that once kept our communities safe, our local law enforcement has stepped up to protect Texans from dangerous criminals, deadly drugs, and illegal contraband flooding into the Lone Star State."