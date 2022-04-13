Bonds, Big-Tech, Bullion, Bitcoin, & Black Gold All Bid As Dollar & Dimon Dumped

After yesterday's plunge, it was only fair that US equities would rip higher today, right? As a hotter than expected PPI (are we really listening to freaking Delta's outlook to drive the entire market?!!) actually shifted post-hike rate-cut expectations lower (hawkish!)...

Market now priced for less than 2 rate-cuts after the 9 rate-hikes this year

The tumble in rates sparked the chaos algos into panic-bid long-duration stocks - Small Caps and Nasdaq dramatically outperformed, S&P and Dow managed solid 1% gains...

And technicals helped as The Dow and S&P rallied back above their 50DMAs...

Banks and Utes were the only sectors red (on sliding rates)

As JPM was smacked with the ugly stick after earnings, back to one-year lows...

Bonds extended their gains (yield collapse) today - especially at the short-end (2Y yields are down over 30bps from the Monday highs). The long-end remains higher in yield on the week...

The rapid about-face in front-end U.S. rate markets that’s seen yields tumble this week has been accompanied by significant block trades in two-year Treasury futures contracts, suggesting that an unwinding of short positions is taking place...

As Citigroup said, "fragile liquidity conditions overall continues to drive risk transfer into block structure." They also underscored that short-positioning over multiple timeframes remains highly extended, albeit “deeply in profit.”

Oil prices soared today with WTI back above $104 - erasing most if not all of the Biden SPR Release drop...

"the greatest SPR release ever in the history of the world"... epic fail:

As @GreekFire reported: "Reports of Russia shutting in oil production at a more rapid rate, down close to 1 million barrels a day. So that’s why you’re seeing a quick $10 rebound, wiping out all of Biden’s release."

With RUB now back under control again...

...is Putin readying to drop the hammer?

And the spike in crude means the gains from Biden's cunning plan to lower gas prices are over...

US NatGas continued to scream higher (topping $7) to its highest since Jan 2015...

Gold continued to rise (as the dollar dumped today), trading at $1985 today at one-month highs...

Corn futures soared to their highest since Oct 2012... CornPopFlation?

Bitcoin bounced back above $40k (and $41k) in a big rally today (as the correlation continues with mega-cap tech)...

Finally, is this a 2008 deja vu all over again?

Do you feel lucky?