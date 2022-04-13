Brickbat: Ain’t That a Kick in the Head

Federal court-appointed monitors said jailers working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department routinely violate use-of-force policy. In a recent report, the monitors said jailers regularly punch inmates in the head and have forced them to wait hours to put their clothes back on after conducting a mass strip search. Jailers who violate use-of-force policy are sometimes given remedial training, but "actual discipline is seldom imposed," according to the report.

