Critical vulnerabilities uncovered in hospital robots (steal creds and data, make robots harass staff and patients…)

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The robots zip around hospitals delivering medicine and other supplies. Vendor Aethon has patched five critical vulnerabilities in hospital robots used to deliver medical supplies. The world of health-related cybersecurity issues is still relatively untouched. In recent years, we've seen the impact of ransomware outbreaks in hospitals; software vulnerabilities including those that could, in theory, stop a pacemaker from working, and countless patient data leaks at providers worldwide. However, unless there's a clear-cut financial benefit, many cyberattackers will ignore medical devices in favor of hitting businesses likely to provide them with illicit revenue. This doesn't mean that vendors, or defenders,...



Read More...