Delta to end $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Delta Air Lines will end its $200 per month healthcare surcharge imposed on employees not vaccinated against COVID-19, CEO Ed Bastian said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The healthcare surcharge will discontinue at the end of this month, he said. Bastian also said if the federal mask mandate for air travel is discontinued, Delta will not require passengers or employees to wear masks. Both stances are shifts in how the Atlanta-based airline is approaching an evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Delta took a lead role early in the pandemic instituting precautions including mask requirements, middle seat blocks and testing, then...



