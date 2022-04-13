Democrat Operatives Warn Joe Biden Will Have 2024 Primary Challenger

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Prominent Democrat operatives have warned that if President Joe Biden makes good on his promise and runs for reelection in 2024, he will have to have primary challengers. “If he runs, he will be challenged,” Michael Starr Hopkins told the Hill on Wednesday. Hopkins “enthusiastically” supported Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020 but has soured on the president as an unchallenged nominee. Corbin Trent, a former senior aide to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), echoed Hopkins’s analysis. “If it looks like it’s going to be a free-for-all, then I think it’s going to be back to the 24-person primary,” he said.



