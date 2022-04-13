'Downton Abbey' Star Compares Boris Johnson to Richard Nixon Amid Gasps

April 13, 2022

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens shocked those in the studio of the BBC news magazine program The ONE Show, when he compared embattled U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to disgraced former President Richard Nixon. Stevens was the guest on the Wednesday edition of the program. Hosts Alex Jones—no relation to the American Alex Jones—and Jermaine Jenas set up an introduction to a clip from the upcoming limited series Gaslit about Nixon's Watergate scandal that ultimately led to his resigning the presidency. Stevens appears in the eight-episode series as John Dean.



