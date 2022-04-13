Empagliflozin offers clinical benefit in heart failure (Diabetes drug helps heart recovery – “significantly greater improvements”)

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

For patients hospitalized for acute heart failure, treatment with the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor empagliflozin produces clinical benefit, according to a study published online April 4 in Circulation to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from April 2 to 4 in Washington, D.C. Mikhail N. Kosiborod, M.D., from Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, and colleagues conducted a secondary analysis to examine the impact of the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin on symptoms, physical limitations, and quality of life among patients hospitalized for acute heart failure. A total of 530 participants...



Read More...