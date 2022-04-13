Had Black Lives Matter stormed the Capitol on Jan 6 the left-wing press would have looked the other way

April 13, 2022

Faith in the media is scraping the bottom. The left-biased media was actively complicit in the scheme to deny Donald Trump a second term, labeling anything that could negatively affect Biden's chances of election as "disinformation." One might think that the wise thing to do would be to try to regain it, but one would be wrong. Instead, they are doubling down, doing their best to keep people ignorant of the malfeasances of their democrat and left-wing pets. One glaring example is the highly questionable actions of Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter raised $90 million in 2020 and...



