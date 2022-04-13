https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3456892-ukrainian-military-hits-russian-cruiser-by-neptune-missiles.html

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Maksym Marchenko, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports."It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser Moskva went today exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island. The Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship," Marchenko said.The cruiser Moskva is part of the 30th Surface Ship Division of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.



