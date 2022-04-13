John Kerry Pushes Green Energy, Says Putin Cannot Exploit Wind, Sun

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Wednesday pushed renewable offshore energy, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot manipulate the wind and sun. “Now is the time to accelerate the transition to an independent and a clean energy future. President Putin cannot control the power of the wind or the sun,” Kerry said at the Our Oceans conference in the pacific island of Palau, according to Reuters.



