Kamala Embarasses Herself Badly With Her Solution to Inflation: Tossing Around Her Usual Word Salad

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The deficiencies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have, unfortunately, become public knowledge for all the world to see, not just Americans. It’s a bad thing for America and the world when foreign countries are mocking the competence of the alleged leader of the free world.A comedy program on Saudi TV even made fun of them in a skit that went viral. It focused on Biden’s incoherence and sleepiness, with Kamala Harris having to save him and demanding people clap for him. The program was on the mark in a lot of ways from the suit they had Kamala wearing...



Read More...