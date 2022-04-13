Kemp Rips Into Pro-Trump Hecklers on Campaign Trail: ‘I’m the Governor. I’m Not a Dictator’

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Georgia’s Republican Governor, Brian Kemp, pulled no punches over the weekend in shutting down Republican activists accusing him of participating in election fraud during and after the 2020 presidential election.The Atlanta Journal-Consitution highlighted on Tuesday Kemp’s tussling with right-wing activists during a Fulton County GOP meeting. “If you thought Gov. Brian Kemp had moved beyond the hecklers and naysayers at GOP grassroots meetings, think again,” noted the AJC.AJC reporter Greg Bluestein shared a video from the event, in which Kemp can be seen strongly pushing back against accusations from the audience, while also receiving loud applause from the group as...



Read More...