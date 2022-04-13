Los Angeles Lakers Fire Coach Frank Vogel After Failing to Make Playoffs Despite the Team Having Highly Paid Stars Like Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Frank Vogel coached the team to their 17th championship in 2020, but was fired on Monday after missing the playoffs following a regular-season record of 33–49.“Today is not going to be a day of finger-pointing and unwinding all the specific reasons,” said General Manager Rob Pelinka. “That’s not to say anything against the incredible accomplishments that Frank Vogel has had. He was a great coach here, and he’s going to go on to be a great coach somewhere else.”The Lakers’ total record in the past three seasons is 127–98, under the...



Read More...