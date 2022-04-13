Mother, 33, smiles at her disabled daughter in last photo ‘before giving her a fatal dose of Ketamine’ as it emerges the deaths of her two OTHER girls were 'criminal acts'
A 33-year-old mother in Greece was pictured smiling at her disabled daughter in the last photo taken of the pair before 'giving her a fatal dose of Ketamine'. Roula Pispirigou was charged with killing her nine-year-old daughter Georgina after a test of her muscle tissue revealed the presence of the anesthetic drug, which had not been administered by doctors. Georgina - who suffered from seizures in April 2021 that left her tetraplegic - died in January after spending eight months in hospital and nurses later confirmed that Pispirigou was alone with her daughter in the moments leading up to her...
