‘Now I’m Pissed’: Secret Service Agents Outraged by White House Spin Over First Dog Bites (Bit Agents 8 Straight Days)
Secret Service agents were outraged last year by the White House’s attempt to downplay bite injuries caused by then-first dog Major — even trying to get President Biden to personally pay for a coat destroyed by then-first dog Major Biden, newly released documents show. Secret Service leaders also sought to keep attack details out of official paperwork — at one point rejecting an agent’s “excessively detailed” account to avoid upsetting the first family — after Major bit agents on eight consecutive days. SNIP They also show internal discord at the Secret Service, which has been embroiled since last week in...
