Nuclear Launch Codes To Be Stored Securely On CNN+ Broadcast Where No One Will Ever See Them

April 13, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ATLANTA, GA—After spending $3.2 trillion taxpayer dollars in search of the most effective security system available, the U.S. government announced plans to store its nuclear launch codes by broadcasting them on CNN+ where no one will ever see them.

