NYC Mayor Adams makes politically charged call for 'national response' on gun control after subway shooting

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams called for a national response on gun control Tuesday following a shooting in a Brooklyn subway station. At least 10 people were shot in the incident, including seven males and three females, according to authorities. Thirteen people suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, falling down or suffering from a panic attack. Five people were in critical condition but were expected to survive. At least 29 in all were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation, and other conditions. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. "Every day I wake up to protect...



Read More...