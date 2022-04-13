NYC Subway Shooting Person of Interest Frank R. James Ranted About Race Wars, Homelessness

Frank R. James, the 62-year-old person of interest in the Brooklyn Subway mass shooting on Tuesday, had a history of incendiary social media posts. He used them to rant about coming race wars, gun violence, homeless people, and how outreach workers are “homosexual predators.” On Tuesday morning, 10 people were shot in a Brooklyn subway station while another 13 were injured. Sunday night, just days before the Brooklyn attack, the primary person of interest Frank R. James ranted in a YouTube video about how the war in Ukraine could bring about a race war to exterminate black people. They’re white,...



