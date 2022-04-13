Poll: Majority of National Voters Have a Favorable View of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A majority of likely voters across the country have a favorable view of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — a telling figure given the establishment media’s constant attacks and attempts to frame his policies as appealing to only a fringe minority. Overall, 52 percent of respondents said they have a favorable impression of the Florida governor, and of those, 37 percent said they have a “very” favorable view. Opinions are sharply divided on party lines, as 76 percent of Republicans have a favorable impression of DeSantis, compared to 53 percent of Democrats who have an unfavorable impression. Independents are split,...



