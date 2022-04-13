Putin 'arrests the man who invented Putinism' in purge of 150 spy chiefs as he turns on his inner circle in hunt for scapegoat for disaster in Ukraine

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The man who 'invented Putinism' has been detained in Russia and is under house arrest, say reports in Moscow. If confirmed, the move against Vladislav Surkov appears to show Vladimir Putin is turning on his inner circle, and also deep splits among his closest henchmen. Unconfirmed accounts say Putin's 'ideologist' is being held in a wide-ranging criminal probe that has also seen the arrest of 150 FSB agents. The case evidently involves the alleged embezzlement of $5 billion (£3.85billion) by the secret services to create an undercover and intelligence network in Ukraine. The shadowy Surkov, seen as crucial to Putin's...



