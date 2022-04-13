Putin says Russia ‘had no other choice’ in Ukraine

Speaking at the Vostochny space launch facility, Putin charged that Ukraine was turned into an “anti-Russian bridgehead” where “sprouts of nationalism and neo-Nazism were being cultivated”. “This new generation of Ukrainian nationalists are especially clashing with Russia. You see how Nazi ideology became a fact of life in Ukraine,” he argued. Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed such claims as a cover for aggression. No far-right party was represented in Ukraine’s parliament before the war.



