Republican drops bid to unseat Lauren Boebert in Colorado primary (to help fellow RINO)

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Archuleta County businesswoman Marina Zimmerman has dropped out of the Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives seat held by Lauren Boebert, making the vote in June a two-horse race between longtime state Sen. Don Coram and Boebert, who is seeking a second two-year term. “We need every chance we can get to get her and her extremism out,” Zimmerman told The Chieftain Wednesday, hours after announcing on Twitter that she was pulling out of the primary. “I don't want to take any votes away from Coram,” whose petition to be included on the primary ballot was approved Tuesday...



