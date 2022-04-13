Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva destroyed in Ukraine

April 13, 2022

RUSSIAN flagship missile cruiser ‘Moskva’ has been destroyed in Ukraine, with mixed reports circulating online as to how it happened. Multiple Ukrainian government officials have claimed that the 612-foot ‘Moskva’ naval vessel was destroyed by its country’s forces off the coast of the Ukrainian strategic port city of Odessa, located on the Black Sea in southwest Ukraine. They claimed that a Neptune anti-ship battery caused very serious damage to the Russian ship on Wednesday, April 13. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kyiv, said: “The flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser...



