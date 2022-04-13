Schumer: White House closer to canceling student debt ‘than ever before’

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told activists on Wednesday that President Biden and his senior advisers are warming up to the idea of forgiving student debt, insisting they are closer to pulling the trigger “than ever before.” Schumer, who has repeatedly called for canceling up to $50,000 in student debt per borrower, predicted that’s where the president and his administration will ultimately land.



