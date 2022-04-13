Sri Lanka declares bankruptcy

The Government yesterday signaled Sri Lanka was bankrupt, announcing a temporary suspension of repayment of all external debt as of yesterday, saying the country can no longer honour its commitment owing to poorer financial position caused by external and internal shocks. The move puts an end to Sri Lanka’s outstanding track record of servicing its external debt obligations since the independence but a “negotiated or soft default” is viewed as more respectable as opposed to a disastrous “hard default”. Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena told journalists yesterday that the “orderly and consensual” restructuring of external debt obligations will be buttressed by...



